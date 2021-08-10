A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

