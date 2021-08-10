Allegheny River Paddling Program: Franklin-Fisherman’s Cove Set for Friday

COOKSBURG, Pa. – Cook Forest State Park is hosting a special interpretive canoeing program on Friday.

The program is scheduled for Friday, August 13, at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to last approximately 8.5 hours.

Participants will meet promptly at the Cook Forest Park Office, located at 100 PA-36, Cooksburg, and car-pool to the starting point.

The program will be putting in at the PAFBC launch in Franklin and pulling out 9.5 miles downriver at Fisherman’s Cove.

A highlight of the trip will be a stop at Indian God Rock with a presentation by Ken Burkett, Executive Director of the Jefferson County History Center.

Chad Foster, PAFBC aquatic resource program specialist, will be on hand spotlighting the excellent fishing resource along this stretch, so don’t forget your fishing poles!

Please remember to bring protective footwear, rain gear, and a change of clothes. Bring your own boat or use one of the park’s.

The cost is $50.00/boat with a check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Lunch will be provided to those who register by Wednesday, August 11, by calling the park office at 814-744-8407.

Prior kayak training participants receive a 50% discount.

Space is limited, so please reserve early.

