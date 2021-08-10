Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gail Buckley’s Creamy Mocha Popsicles

Make your summer cooler with this ​super easy homemade popsicle recipe!

Ingredients

2 3.9 oz boxes dark chocolate instant pudding mix

3 c strong coffee



2 c whipped cream topping

Instructions

– Whisk pudding mix and coffee together until smooth. Fold in whipped cream topping. Incorporate completely. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze overnight.

– Place mold in warm water for a few seconds to loosen frozen popsicles, then remove from mold and enjoy!

– Popsicles can be dipped in mini chocolate chips, almonds, or flaked coconut as an extra special treat!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.