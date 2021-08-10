Clarion University’s Educational Talent Search to Host Series of Workshops for Grades 6-12

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University’s Educational Talent Search will host a series of workshops to kick off the Back to School season.

The workshops will be held live in Ralston Hall, Clarion Campus, and lunch is provided.

The workshops are free to local students in grades 6 through 12 and are offered through a TRIO Talent Search grant from the US Department of Education.

Current ETS participants may register online at bit.ly/TSAugust21. New participants, please call 814-393-2071 to register.

An application is required due to the federal funding and reporting requirements. Pre-registration is required.

Staying Alive

Monday, August 16, 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

RN Sonja Groenendaal will guide you down the path of staying healthy. Learn how to take vital signs and learn the warning signs of common health threats. She will discuss healthy eating, staying fit, and careers in healthcare. This workshop promises to be an interactive and fun program with lots of information!

Story Making and Performance

Wednesday, August 18, 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand – and LIVE!! Steve Wilson, actor and playwright, returns to lead you through creating and performing your story! Let your creativity soar in the fun and interactive workshop!

Summer Science Spectacular!

Thursday, August 19, 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Join Mr. Deven Laird, Redbank Biology teacher, for more hands-on science! Participate in a number of experiments and get ready for the new school year!

Perception vs. Reality – How We View Our World

Friday, August 20, 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Join popular Upward Bound and CL teacher, Dr. David Sloan, to examine how perception has shaped our historical perspective. View lots of examples, do some research and share your findings!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.