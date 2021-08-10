Featured Local Job: Experienced Road Maintenance Supervisor

Experienced Road Maintenance Supervisor Needed.

CDL and equipment experience are necessary.

Starting wage is $22.00/hour.

Benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance. 401K offered.

Please send resume to PO BOX 104 Clarion, PA 16214.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.