Featured Local Job: Full-time School Counselor – Pre-K – 12

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 @ 11:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Forest Area School District currently has an opening for a Full-time School Counselor.

Position: Full-time School Counselor – Pre-K – 12
Location: Forest Area School District

Minimum Qualifications:

PA Certification as Elementary and Secondary School Counselor required.

Applications will be reviewed as they are received until the position is filled.

Applications received by August 16, 2021, are guaranteed a review.

Interested candidates should submit their resume, standard teaching application, copy of PA certificate, college or university transcripts, and copies of clearances to the attention of:

Mrs. Amanda Hetrick- Superintendent of Schools
Central Office
22318 Route 62, Box 16
Tionesta, PA 16353.

Any questions regarding this position should be directed to the Central Office at 814-755-4491.


