Featured Local Job: Temporary Preschool Aide

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 @ 09:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center currently has an opening for a Temporary Preschool Aide.

Requirements:

  • Experience with young children
  • CDA Preferred; not required
  • Please submit resume and 2 references

Schedule: Full-time, hours Monday through Friday, 32-36 hours per week, begins August 23, 2021

Hourly wage: $9.00 to $10.00 per hour depending on experience

Job Responsibilities will include:

Preschool classroom support; working with children 3-5 years of age during the school year

Click Here to Apply: https://smileshr.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=100

What does Keystone SMILES’s program offer to families?

Early education can open the doors of opportunity for every child to do well in school, in the workforce, and in life. Quality pre-kindergarten benefits children and families today and tomorrow, and greatly benefits Pennsylvania in the future. The Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts pre-kindergarten program, established by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, will make quality pre-kindergarten programs available to eligible families through Pennsylvania. For more information, go to the PA Keys website.


