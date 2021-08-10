

James W. “Jim” Coull, 70, of Clarion, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Lecom Senior Living Center in Erie following an extended illness.

He was born on November 22, 1950 in Clarion; son of the late George William Coull and Sally Ann Fike Coull of Clarion.

Jim graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1969.

He worked at the Clarion University as a Plumber in the Maintenance Department for numerous years until he retired.

Jim was a member of the Clarion Moose Lodge #101 and the Clarion Eagles #3807.

He enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, and riding his motorcycle with his friends and family. Most recently, Jim enjoyed hanging out in the garage.

Jim loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and working alongside his brother, Jerry, in the garage.

For everyone that knew Jim, knew how much of a master problem solver he was. He was always there to help anyone fix anything. He could also operate any type of equipment.

In addition to his mother, Sally, Jim is survived by his significant other, Kathy Corbett of Clarion; his daughter, Donna Oberlander and her husband, Derek, of Clarion; two sons, John Coull and his wife, Becky, of Strattanville and George Coull, also of Strattanville; and five grandchildren, Tori, Tanner, Gabe, Kaden, and Aubriana.

He is also survived by his sister, Ginger Elliott of Clarion and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Jeff Coull and Jerry Coull.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Randy Leadbetter, assistant pastor of the First Baptist Church in Clarion.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made to the Clarion County Sportsmen of Youth, PO Box 953, Knox, PA 16232.

