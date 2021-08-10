

Linda Mae Dye, age 81, of DeLand, FL died at 11am July 19th, 2021.

Born April 13, 1940, in Franklin, PA, she was the daughter of W. Carl and Jane E. Kockler Davis.

She was a 1958 graduate of Rocky Grove High School in Franklin, PA.

Ms. Dye was employed for 10 years by the Northwest PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, and she later worked for 16 years with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in DeLand, FL.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin for more than 50 years, where she was a past member of the of the Altar Guild. More recently she had attended the City Sanctuary Church in DeLand, FL.

She always stated that her sons and their families were considered as a gift from God and that they provided her blessings and purpose in life. She was a fixture of many athletic endeavors involving her sons and grandchildren, and for a number of years chaired the annual wrestling tournament, conducted by the Oriole Athletic Booster Club, of which she was a member.

Her sporting interests went beyond her family, as she was an avid follower of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. She also was a fan of tennis, golf, and attended races.

Surviving are three sons, Randall William Dye and his wife, Andrea and Kurt Edward Dye and his wife Karen, all of Florida; and Jeffrey Robert Dye and his wife, Pamela, of Franklin; and seven grandchildren, Nikki Leigh Risley and husband , Jay, Dustin Raulerson Dye, Joshua Carl Dye, Luke Jeffrey Dye, Emma Rose Dye, Daniel Wayne Dye and Abby Kay Dye; additionally, one great-grandchild, Jet William Risley. She is also survived by a brother, James W. Davis of Vashon, WA., three nephews, a niece, three great-nieces and one great-nephew. Other special children in her life included Parker, Dylan, Ryder and Hayden Dye.

Linda will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Her family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Christ United Methodist Church 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

The family suggests that memorials be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, Franklin, PA, Fox Street Church of God, Franklin, PA or to the City Sanctuary Church, DeLand, FL.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

