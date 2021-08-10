Memorial Service to be Held for Gabriel Michael Sobina



Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service For Gabriel at 2:00 PM Friday August 13, 2021 at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA 16323.

Gabriel Michael Sobina, 12, of Deets School Road Titusville, passed away, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 8:15 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

A full obituary can be found here.

