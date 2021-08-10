Area Man Busted Selling Meth, Fentanyl in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say felony charges have been filed against a Summerville man who reportedly sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to a confidential informant in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Cody Doshak.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 26, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Cody Doshak in exchange for $750.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) to execute the purchase. This purchase was arranged through Facebook Messenger and took place on South 7th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Officers of the CNET Task Force observed messages between the C.I. and Doshak regarding the exchange of money for a “brick” of fentanyl/heroin and a “ball” of methamphetamine. The officers also observed as the C.I. and Doshak met at a location in Clarion Borough and made the exchange, the complaint states.

The C.I. then delivered a ziplock bag of suspected methamphetamine and a small yellow ziplock bag, marked “JC,” containing suspected fentanyl to the officers, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Doshak through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on August 4:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Uses/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on August 17 with Judge Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.