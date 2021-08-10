Police: Man Accused of Making Bomb Threat at Warren State Hospital

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending against a man accused of making a bomb threat against Warren State Hospital.

Around 2:35 p.m. on August 6, Warren-based State Police received a call from 22-year-old Douglas Wallech, of Warren, reporting a bomb threat at Warren State Hospital in Conewango Township, Warren County.

Police say this is the fourth occasion where Wallech has reported a bomb threat to emergency services.

According to police, charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and misuse of communications with 911 are pending through District Court 37-3-01.

Court documents indicate Wallech is also facing a preliminary hearing on September 1 on terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and misuse of communications with 911 charges in relation to another incident in Conewango Township on June 28.

