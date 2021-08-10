

R. Keith Amos, 78, of Mercer, PA, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Keith was born on June 23, 1943 in Mercer to the late Clifford L. and Irma C. (Lias) Amos.

He was a 1961 graduate of Lakeview High School.

After graduation he went on to work for Westinghouse in Sharon, and later worked for and retired from Sharon Tube Company as a machinist.

Keith was a member of Lake Lodge #434 F&AM, Sandy Lake and Jackson Field and Stream.

He loved his farm and spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, and camping.

He enjoyed shooting skeet and watching stock car and Nascar races.

Most of all he loved spending time with his family and his side kick, Jasper.

He married Karen Lynn Chisholm on December 15, 1979 and she preceded him in death on January 12, 2019.

Keith is survived by his children, Tracy Grandelis of Houston, PA, Timothy K. Amos (Beth) of Pittsburgh, Nicole Myers (Michael) of Jackson Center, Kim Watson (Kevin) of West Middlesex, J. Scott Maxwell (Mindy) of Millbrook, Douglas Maxwell of Jackson Center, Jamie Maxwell of Sharpsville, grandchildren Dane, Max, and Nate Grandelis, Jake Amos, Michael, Tyler, and Sophie Myers, Anthony “Bubba” Celenzi, Lisa Rossi (Geno), Kelcie (Alex), Jamie, and Wyatt Maxwell, William “Billy” Kinsey, Taylor, Dougie, Connor, Kala, and Kyle Maxwell, great-grandchildren Roselle, Etta, Madelyn, Makayla, Geno, Enzo, Brookelynn, Trent, Remi, and Parker, brother Gene Amos of Stoneboro and sister Karen Muddiman and husband Daniel of Meadville, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Keith was preceded in death by his brothers James C. Amos and Richard L. Amos

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 4 pm – 7 pm on Wednesday, August 11 and 10 am – 11 am on Thursday, August 12.

A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 11 am with Rev. Beth Creekpaum, officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

