Say What?!: World’s Longest Basketball Game Record Attempt Underway in New York

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jared Sullenberger

Worlds-longest-basketball-game-record-attempt-underway-in-New-YorkNEW YORK – Basketball players from New York and Canada gathered in a New York gym are in the midst of a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest basketball game.

The teams, consisting of high school and college students from across Western New York and nearby schools across the border in Canada, began the attempt Friday at Nardin Academy in Buffalo.

Read the full story here.


