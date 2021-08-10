SPONSORED: Join Musical Guest Richard Eustice at the Allegheny Grille Tonight
FOXBURG, Pa. – Richard Eustice will be performing at the Allegheny Grille on Tuesday, August 10, for live music from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – rain or shine.
If it is raining, the event will be held will be in the tent.
The Allegheny Grille hosts live music every Tuesday. Click here to check out the lineup.
Be sure to stop in every Thursday for wings and beer specials. You can choose from 16 wing flavors and wash them down with $8 pitchers of Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Yuengling Drafts, or try the exclusive Allegheny Amber.
Be sure to try these new drinks for the month of August!
They also now have Truly Extra Mango Peach!
Come for the food and stay for the view at the Allegheny Grille — the finest food served in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.
Signature dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and food are done right!
The outside bar will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays starting at 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon! (weather permitting)
Visit the Allegheny Grille and enjoy the weather!
Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in. Breakfast is served on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
You can view their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus.
Daily specials are as follows:
Monday – $6 Burger Night
Tuesdays – Mexican Night (follow on Facebook for special each week)
Wednesday – All you can eat pasta and meatballs with bread and salad
Thursday – Wing Night – over a dozen flavors and pitcher specials
Friday – All you can eat fish
Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their daily and weekend specials.
Hours:
Monday & Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday & Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
