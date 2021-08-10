State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Theft by Deception in Knox Township

Around 3:09 p.m. on July 29, Clarion-based State Police responded to a known business on State Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks being cashed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Perry Township

Around 2:12 p.m. on August 5, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment.

Police say the incident took place at a location on Myers Hollow Road in Perry Township, Clarion County, and involved 23-year-old Daniel Hilliard, of Oil City, and a known 25-year-old female victim from Parker.

