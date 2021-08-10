Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS

Forest Area School District currently has an opening for a Full-time School Counselor.

Position: Full-time School Counselor – Pre-K – 12

Location: Forest Area School District

Minimum Qualifications:

PA Certification as Elementary and Secondary School Counselor required.

Applications will be reviewed as they are received until the position is filled.

Applications received by August 16, 2021, are guaranteed a review.

Interested candidates should submit their resume, standard teaching application, copy of PA certificate, college or university transcripts, and copies of clearances to the attention of:

Mrs. Amanda Hetrick- Superintendent of Schools

Central Office

22318 Route 62, Box 16

Tionesta, PA 16353.

Any questions regarding this position should be directed to the Central Office at 814-755-4491.

Temporary Preschool Aide

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center currently has an opening for a Temporary Preschool Aide.

Requirements:

Experience with young children

CDA Preferred; not required

Please submit resume and 2 references

Schedule: Full-time, hours Monday through Friday, 32-36 hours per week, begins August 23, 2021

Hourly wage: $9.00 to $10.00 per hour depending on experience

Job Responsibilities will include:

Preschool classroom support; working with children 3-5 years of age during the school year

Click Here to Apply: https://smileshr.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=100

What does Keystone SMILES’s program offer to families?

Early education can open the doors of opportunity for every child to do well in school, in the workforce, and in life. Quality pre-kindergarten benefits children and families today and tomorrow, and greatly benefits Pennsylvania in the future. The Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts pre-kindergarten program, established by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, will make quality pre-kindergarten programs available to eligible families through Pennsylvania. For more information, go to the PA Keys website.

Multiple Positions at Allegheny Grille

Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille is hiring for all positions. Join their Team!

kitchen

cleaning

bartenders

host/hostess

servers

Apply online at alleghenygrille.com or stop in and fill out an application!!

Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $45,000 Annually

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback.

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.

Responds to step 1 grievances.

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $15.52 an hour – $19.99 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker III is to implement clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skill Worker III assists in case management, monitors various systems in the treatment unit, supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc)

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc)

Facilitates the decision making process

Aids in mentoring/orientating the LSWII’s

Supervises self-administration of medication

Ensures that the treatment unit has adequate supplies (i.e. toilet paper, shampoo, cleaning supplies, etc)

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.

Marketing Assistant

Insurance/Financial Office in Clarion

A Financial Advisor in Clarion is seeking a full-time Marketing Assistant.

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with the ability to multi-task and perform at a high level.

Responsibilities of a Marketing Assistant will include client customer service, receptionist duties, preparation of mailings, handling public relations, setting appointments, etc.

Great personality and attention to detail are a necessity.

Training will be provided.

Please e-mail resume to [email protected]

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $16.00 – $22.53 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Drug and Alcohol Counselor at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $18.48 – $26.51 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

A.D.C. or National Certification; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Department Clerk III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.) position for our Substance Use Program.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with them to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 08/16/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Experienced Bookkeeper

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale currently has an opportunity to join their team. They are looking for an experienced bookkeeper.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting (Preferred)

At least 1 years of experience in bookkeeping or any accounting related fields

Experience in QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel

Responsibilities:

Bookkeeping

Recording financial transactions and balancing the books

Update and maintain the general ledger

Preparing Excel files

Salary:

Competitive Salary

Other benefits

Bonuses

Contact them today!

Email your Resume/CV to [email protected]

Call them at: (814) 297-2104

Master Social Worker

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is currently hiring a Master Social Worker in Cranberry, PA!

“Helping patients thrive. That’s what we do!” It is the passion of FMCNA to help them live the longest, healthiest lives possible while receiving care. At Fresenius Medical Care North America you can make an impact through clinically competent care to produce enhanced patient care outcomes.

Join them and be a vital part in enabling patients to thrive, providing comfort to families, supporting coworkers so they can realize their goals, compelling our company to achieve through innovation and performance, and driving the development of your career.

As a member of the FMCNA team, you’ll find fulfillment through:

Tuition Assistance Program

Flexibility in using PTO for vacation, holiday, and personal time

Wireless, Automobile, and Computer Discounts

Comprehensive health insurance, wellness plans, PTO, and 401K

Working for one of Forbes’ U.S. Best Employers

Click here to apply today!

https://jobs.fmcna.com/job/cranberry/facility-master-social-worker-1500-sign-on-bonus/488/7617706096

Experienced Road Maintenance Supervisor

Local Township

Experienced Road Maintenance Supervisor Needed.

CDL and equipment experience are necessary.

Starting wage is $22.00/hour.

Benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance. 401K offered.

Please send resume to PO BOX 104 Clarion, PA 16214.

Social Worker

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Social Worker (MSW) to join their agency.

Clarion Forest VNA is a 3.5 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years.

The MSW best fit for this position is well organized and has excellent documentation and time management skills.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

Performing visits in patient’s homes

Establishing a Plan of Care to meet medical social needs

Assisting with alternative placements as needed

Providing spiritual and bereavement counseling services as needed in a manner consistent with the patient’s beliefs, desires, and patient’s care plan to Home Health, Palliative, and Hospice patients, families, and caregivers

Requirements:

Master of Social Work required; Licensed Social Worker preferred

Experience in grief and spiritual counseling preferred or be willing to obtain certification

CPR certification required

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Salary will be based on experience.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

ADLC/Home Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services

VNA Extended Care Services is growing and they are looking to hire Full-time, Part-time, and Per Diem employees to help in the Adult Daily Living Center to assist clients with activities AND to provide personal care to their consumers in their own homes.

VNA’s Adult Daily Living Center is a community-based group setting that seeks to meet the need of physically and/or mentally impaired adults to maintain or improve their level of function. Daycare Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep, and light housekeeping to their consumers in their own homes. Days and hours vary. Overnight hours are available.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Current CPR

Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]a.org. For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply Online Here

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

General Plant Positions at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries currently has openings for General Plant Positions in Oil City & Reno.

$15 – $20 per hour

FULL-TIME

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco.

Perhaps the biggest benefits for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training.

Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been important tenants of Webco’s success.

By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Duties:

Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube forming mill.

Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment, and ensuring the quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

Comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, cancer, short-term and long-term disability, life insurance, employee assistance program, 401(k) plan with a match, educational reimbursement, paid holidays and vacation, training, development opportunities, and profit-sharing.

Hours:

Shifts consist of 12 hours, various days of the week, and either day shift (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. – 6 a.m.).

Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week.

Typical physical demands:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks.

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor.

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range.

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout the manufacturing process.

Most jobs are fast-paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential.

Apply on their website: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=27625&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

Store Manager

Clarion Student Association

Clarion Student Association is currently looking for a Retail Store Manager to be responsible for the overall management of the Clarion University Store.

Job Title: Store Manager

Department: The Clarion University Store

Reports To: THE CSA Executive Director

Position Details: Salary with full employee benefits, 40+ hours per week, variable as needed, 12-month management position.

This position is responsible for all facets of the store’s operations including:

Establishing and enhancing strong campus relations; maintaining a high level of customer service for the physical store and online retail environments; hiring, training, supervising student managers and workers; preparing and executing operating plans; serving as the primary contact with the online textbook vendor; and ordering/maintaining a customer-focused general merchandise inventory.

Essential Functions & Responsibilities:

Serves as the primary contact and liaison between Clarion University Faculty and Staff and the current textbook vendor, eCampus, including but not limited to all phases of the textbook adoptions process to help ensure HEOA compliance. Operates an online textbook vendor kiosk and assists students with textbook purchases as needed. Supervises receipt of textbooks and distribution of textbooks to students, recording them through the vendor’s kiosk.

Responsible for recruiting, training, supervising, scheduling, and evaluating store staff. Leads that staff in providing high levels of customer service throughout all phases of the customer experience. Manages the visual presentations, of the physical store and website, to create an exciting shopping environment for customers. Leads by example by greeting and assisting customers upon entry, shopping, and exiting the store in a friendly, courteous, and professional demeanor as needed.

Prepares and implements detailed operating plans for the store taking into account rush periods, special events (admission events, athletics, orientation, graduation), and other promotions.

The plans will also address advertising through modes including, but not limited to, direct contact, social media, and the store’s website.

Responsible for maintaining, ordering, receiving, pricing, and stocking all store merchandise; including graduation events, regalia, and supplies.

Ensures all back-office functions, including the preparation of invoices, the process of chargebacks, and coordination of stock shipments. Executes the store’s annual physical inventory including coordinating inventory observation and validation with the external auditors through CSA Administration. Performs other duties as assigned

Physical Demands:

Dexterity of hands and fingers to operate a cash register

Standing for extended periods of time

Reaching overhead, above the shoulders and horizontally

Bending at the waist, kneeling or crouching

Ability to grasp, lift and move up to 60 pounds, must be able to bend and climb ladders, long-term periods of standing

Must be able to communicate effectively with customers, vendor/supplies and employees.

Daily Attendance

Preferred Requirements:

Minimum of an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration, Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent preferred or verifiable retail supervisory experience of at least 5 years.

General knowledge about Clarion University campus facilities and services a plus.

Previous Retail Merchandising and Marketing Experience of a minimum of 2 years preferred. Gift/Clothing/Supplies retail experience with emphasis on sales and COGS.

Knowledge of Merchandise Management and computerized POS systems.

Highly self-motivated, disciplined, enthusiastic, detail-oriented, and able to multi-task and work well under pressure and deadlines.

Strong interpersonal communication skills.

Individual must be willing to work evenings and weekends as scheduled.

Cash handling & register experience preferred.

Clearances and background checks are required.

Please send resume (with at least three references) to:

Email: [email protected] (Please reference Bookstore Manager in the subject line)

or via mail:

Sandra Machokas, 278 Gemmell Complex, Clarion, PA 16214

Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic, a premier provider of comprehensive eye care in Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania, has an immediate career opportunity as an Ophthalmic Technician. Full-time or part-time available.

This position is based out of the Brookville office, but candidates must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at other nearby Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed. Travel benefits are provided.

Candidates must be positive, team-oriented individuals dedicated to providing excellent patient care. Primary duties include:

– data collection and documentation in EHR

– chair-side doctor assistance

– performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, medical assistant or individual with medical office experience preferred. Training will be provided. Employment applications are available at www.laureleye.com. EOE

Warehouse Worker/Backup Delivery Driver

Kerle Tire Company

Kerle Tire is seeking hard-working, motivated individuals to serve as a Warehouse Worker/Backup Delivery Driver at their facility in Clarion, PA.

Kerle Tire offers a full benefits package complete with medical, pension, and paid leave time.

Starting pay rate is dependent on experience/qualifications.

CDL license is preferred, but is not required.

To apply, please send your resume to [email protected] or via US Mail to Kristin Clark, 30 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 302, Clarion PA 16214.

Physical Therapy Rehab Aide/Tech

West Park Rehab

West Park Rehab, in Franklin and Seneca, currently has an opening for a Physical Therapy Rehab Aide/Tech.

Definition: A rehab aide/tech is a non-licensed person who assists a licensed physical therapist or physical therapist assistant with the delivery of rehabilitation.

Skills: Excellent people skills, ability to work at a fast pace, multi-tasking, flexibility in the performance of daily tasks as well as scheduling, professional appearance/conduct, dedication to wellness and health, typing, general knowledge of exercise and associated terminology, and the ability to work well with support/licensed staff.

Hours: Part-time 25-30 hours per week. Start times could begin at 6:30 a.m. and can conclude at 6:30 p.m.

Pay is $12/hr.

Where: West Park Rehab, Franklin and Seneca office

Benefits: Paid vacation, holidays.

Duties Include:

Check-in any patient that is waiting in the lobby

Maintain all recommendations from CDC and the Department of Health

Perform the initial intake of new patients before the initial evaluation. Requires basic computer knowledge, excellent communication skills, and professionalism.

QA charts- Requires a high level of attention to detail

Prepare rehab and exercise equipment to be readied for patient care

Change out room linens (clean table and equipment: bolsters, machines)

Ensure that every room has the proper equipment: cupboard, linens, timer, bell)

Set up equipment in preparation for patient care

Assist with wellness clients (non-therapy) which could include initial instruction on gym equipment and assist with exercises

Accompany dependent patients in/out of the clinic or to the restroom if they need supervision

Assist the therapist with exercise as needed for more involved patients

Wash, fold laundry, and maintain in-room stock

Assist with housekeeping as needed (empty trash, sweep, general cleaning / disinfecting of rooms/restrooms, push vacuum, wipe treatment tables). Since Covid this requires that every piece of equipment, every surface, and every area be sanitized after any patient contact.

To apply: Forward resume to [email protected] or mail to 571 Pone Ln, Franklin, PA 16323

Day to Day Custodian Substitute

Keystone School District

The Keystone School District has available immediately Day-to-Day Custodial Substitute Positions at a rate of $10 per hour.

All interested candidates should submit a Letter of Interest, Resume and Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances to:

Mr. Michael A. McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Positions are Filled

Supervisor of Special Education

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Supervisor of Special Education.

Position currently available – Deadline August 11, 2021

Supervisor of Special Education

Full-time, 10 month, permanent position (203 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the administration in the mid-western PA region. Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification. Requires updated clearances for working in schools. Please note, a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well (hiring would be contingent on your completing the necessary certification).

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, supervision, and management for all special education programs and services in concert with the Director of Special Education at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, with an emphasis on the supervision of the K-12 special education programming; coordinate services of RIU6 with school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner; facilitate and implement Individualized Education Plans for students; make professional development presentations to staff and district personnel; and provide the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care.

Send completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

Production Manager and More at SMI

Structural Modulars, Inc.

Structural Modulars, Inc. has an immediate opening for a Production Manager at their modular home production facility in Strattanville.

This is a great opportunity for someone who has past manager skills and has knowledge of the construction trades. You must be able to read blueprints.



Essential Responsibilities:

To plan, organize, and control production for the modular housing manufacturing facility and to ensure that product is produced efficiently, on time, within budget, and to a higher standard while providing a safe and worker-friendly environment.



Job Duties/Qualifications:

Plan and coordinate the production schedule

Oversee all areas of production and transportation; production, receiving, maintenance, shipping, and service

Know how to recruit and retain reliable production personnel

Accountable for meeting production schedule timelines

Problem solver, team builder, and an effective leader while being professional at all times

Must have excellent communication skills.

The Production Manager must have the ability to set goals and hold the team accountable to achieve these goals.

Benefits:

Excellent benefit package includes: health insurance, dental insurance, free vision & life insurance, 401K, vacation time, 2 personal days, and AFLAC.

Salary is based on experience and work ethics.

Special Notes:



This job description is presented as guidance only. Other reasonable tasks or responsibilities, as management may deem necessary, may be added to this job description.

An equal opportunity employer

Full-time

SMI is also looking for experienced construction/carpenters to fill the following positions:

Framers

Electricians

Plumbers

Drywall Finishers

Flooring Installers including tile, vinyl, and carpet

Roofers

You may apply in-person, visit their website, mail, or fax your application and resume to:

Structural Modulars, Inc.

101 Southern Ave.

Strattanville, PA 16258

smihomes.com

Phone: 814-764-5555

Fax: 814-764-5852

Click here to download an application.

Warehouse and Delivery Professionals

Faller’s Furniture

Faller’s Furniture is looking for two warehouse and delivery professionals.

As a delivery professional at Faller’s Furniture, you must:

have a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record

be able to lift 75 lbs.

have basic knowledge and/or experience using tools

work well with others as well as the public

be willing to work weekdays and weekends

be able to follow step-by-step instruction

Load building is required. Experience preferred, but not required. On-site training provided.

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street in Clarion. Apply within.

Licensed Massage Therapist

Easton Family Chiropractic

There is currently an opening for a Licensed Massage Therapist to work at the Easton Family Chiropractic Office in Knox.

One, two, or three days per week performing therapeutic massage.

They will supply the patients.

Flexible schedule and friendly working environment.

Compensation is commensurate with experience.

Please call the office at 814-992-2001 if this opportunity interests you.

Operators, Skilled Laborers and Plumbers

Nick Corcetti Contracting, LLC

Nick Corcetti Contracting, LLC has immediate openings for operators, skilled laborers, and plumbers.

CDL preferred but not required.

Pay is based on experience.

Health Insurance is offered.

Employees will assist in the installation of home foundations and utilities.

Interested individuals should send resumes to: [email protected]

Department Clerk III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.) position for their Substance Use Program.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available online by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 08/02/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ss[email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Food Service Worker

Aramark

Aramark currently has an opening for a Food Service Worker in its Clarion University location.

The people of Aramark proudly serve millions of guests every day through food, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries around the world. Rooted in service and united by our purpose, they strive to do great things for each other, their partners, their communities, and the planet. They believe a career should develop your talents, fuel your passions, and empower your professional growth. So, no matter what you’re pursuing – a new challenge, a sense of belonging, or just a great place to work -their focus is helping you reach your full potential. Learn more about working for Aramark at http://careers.aramark.com or connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Description

Position Summary: The Food Service Worker is responsible for preparing and/or building food items while providing customer service and adhering to food safety, food handling, and sanitation procedures. Essential functions and responsibilities of the position may vary by Aramark location based on client requirements and business needs.

Essential Functions:

Prepares and builds food items according to standardized recipes and directions

Properly stores food by adhering to food safety policies and procedures

Sets up workstations including prep tables, service counters, hot wells, steam tables, etc.

Breaks down, cleans, and sanitizes workstations

Serves food to customers while ensuring guest satisfaction and anticipating the customers’ needs

Replenishes food items and ensures product is stocked to appropriate levels

Maintains excellent customer service and a positive attitude towards guests, customers, clients, co-workers, etc.

Adheres to Aramark safety policies and procedures including proper food safety and sanitation

Ensures security of company assets

Other duties and tasks as assigned by the manager

Qualifications:

Previous food service experience preferred

Must be able to obtain food safety certification

Demonstrates excellent customer service skills

Requires occasional lifting, carrying, pushing, pulling of up to 25 lbs

#FHPRM-50

Aramark is an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY/AFFIRMATIVE ACTION employer – Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran

Aramark will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the Los Angeles Fair Chance ordinance.

Click Here to Apply

EOE including Disability/Protected Veterans

Full-Time Positions at Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps. Training wage is 10$/hr after 30 days you can earn up to a 50 cent raise.

Position includes a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA

Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City

1st shift opening for Packaging Assistant

– A long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases starting at $13/hour

Job Requirements:

Must be able to stand, sit, bend, and lift

Must have basic math skills

Must be reliable

Duties (but not limited to):

Count product

Pack product in boxes

Prepare boxes for shipping

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Grinders – Franklin

All Seasons has several openings for Grinders in the Franklin area. $10-$11/hr 1st shift.

Must have steel-toed shoes

Prior grinding experience preferred, but not required

Debur and grind various surfaces

Understand and maintain job specs

Ensure equipment is set up and run properly

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Lumber Handlers

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday $10/hr (wage increases)

Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner

Lift up to 50lbs.

Quality control and flip plywood with a partner

Use of air nailer and various saws after training

Must be reliable

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Assembler – Franklin

$11/hr temporary to permanent 1st shift

Responsible for assembly of various safety products including safety harnesses, retractable safety lines, and metal assemblies.

Duties include, but are not limited to raw material processing, cutting/marking raw materials, sub-assembly of sewn products, packaging, and operation of light machinery (presses, grommet machines, etc.).

Temporary to permanent 90 days.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED; ability to stand/walk for up to 3 hours at a time, with the regular lifting of five to 10 pounds.

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Industrial Sewer

Operates a programmed industrial sewing machine to prepare safety harnesses, belts, and other products for final assembly. Must be reliable.

Temporary to permanent 90 days.

Benefits available after full-time hire.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED.

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: tiffa[email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Oil City YMCA Wellness Director

Scenic Rivers YMCA

Oil City, PA. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring a full-time YMCA Wellness Director and Family Program Director to lead and supervise health and wellness at the Oil City YMCA branch.

The Wellness Director will coordinate classes and lead community wellness events while managing a staff and providing leadership for the Wellness Department. The Wellness Director is also responsible for direct leadership for the Community Youth Volunteer Program.

Essential Functions:

Develop, manage and provide leadership for the Wellness Department and staff as well as the Youth Volunteer Program. Hire, train and supervise necessary staff within the department. Planning, preparation and fiscal management of budget for all programs within the department as well as logistics to carry out the programs. Obtain and maintain necessary certifications to lead programs and provide leadership to participants and staff. Work closely with team members to meet the needs of YMCA members and the community. Maintain accurate records and evaluations of all programs under your direction. Actively participate in and support YMCA special events. Act in a professional manner providing and ensuring the highest quality standards of member/customer service and programming. Support the direction and decisions of Y leadership and the YMCA.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in health related field or equivalent. Two years’ experience working in community services or health related field. Must have excellent oral and written communication skills. Must be able to work independently and as part of a team. First Aid and CPR. Computer skills.

To Apply:

Send a resume and cover letter to Mr. Thomas K. Spence, Executive Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or [email protected] by August 18, 2021.

The YMCA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

Professional Office Secretary

Professional Office in Clarion

A professional office in Clarion is currently seeking a person who has computer and general office skills.

This qualified individual must possess excellent organizational and communication skills, be able to work with little to no supervision, and present the utmost professionalism.

Responsibilities of this position will include, but are not limited to: receptionist duties, preparation of deeds and legal documents with speed and accuracy, working with abstractors and paralegals, etc. Attention to detail is a necessity.

Attractive compensation, Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All inquiries will be kept confidential.

E-mail resume to: [email protected]

Part-Time Special Education Paraeducators

Union School District

Union School District is seeking, caring, applicants for Part-Time Special Education Paraeducator positions for the 2021 – 2022 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. Union School District values candidates that possess an understanding of child development and a caring disposition.

Union is eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff, and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Qualifications:

Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred), Associate’s degree (preferred), Confidence when working with others, Strong social and communication skills.

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, and FBI Fingerprint Clearance to

Ms. Elena Steidinger, Director of Special Education,

354 Baker Street, Suite 2,

Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected]

Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin on Friday, August 6, 2021, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.

Temporary Kindergarten Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a 1-Year, Temporary Kindergarten Teacher.

Beginning with the 2021-22 School Year.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Filled

Multiple Positions at Guth Forest Products, Inc

Guth Forest Products, Inc

Due to their continued growth both locally and internationally Guth Forest Products, Inc, located near Fryburg, is in need of experienced people to join their team.

They are currently seeking to hire:

Experienced Sawyer

Experience Lumber Inspectors

Lumber Handlers

General Labors

Must be a team-oriented person able to understand directions and work well with others in a production environment. Must have dependable transportation and be able to work overtime.

Please email your resume to [email protected] or stop at the office to fill out an application at:

Guth Forest Products, Inc

1909 Siegel Road

Tionesta, PA. 16353

Full-Time Loan Officer

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union is seeking a friendly, detail-oriented person to fill a full-time Loan Officer position at the Clarion Branch.

Lending experience preferred. Come join one of the most member-focused credit unions in the nation.

Benefits include:

Competitive starting salary

Generous Incentive Plan – 10+% of base salary

401k plan with employer match

Paid time off

Health, dental and vision insurance

Interested candidates, please send resume and cover letter to: [email protected]

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to [email protected] or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Operators.

Class A CDL Truck Driver requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience

Class A CDL in good standing

Operator requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience

Class A CDL preferred, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Requirements for all applicants:

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with application at [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation

The County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation.

POSITION: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

SALARY: $26,528.66 (35 hr salary)

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice, the behavioral sciences, law enforcement, or a related human services field

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: July 24, 2021

FLSA STATUS: Non- Exempt

UNION STATUS: Union

REPORTS TO: DEPUTY DIRECTOR

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Officer I position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation system. A Probation Officer supervises juveniles on probation, individuals released from placement facilities or, juveniles who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position monitors activities, counsels and facilitates the social adjustment of these individuals by referring them to social, governmental or community agencies for a variety of social problems. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of probation including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Certain specialized positions require additional duties and responsibilities as described in guidelines and standards set by the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. These positions require additional specific appointment by the President Judge upon the recommendation of the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision-making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one(1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university(at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license

Pre-employment physical

Pre-employment psychological

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state and local laws, legal codes, court procedures, and executive orders affecting juvenile probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/ personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction and drug testing methods. Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts, facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job-related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

Specific job duties include the following:

Inform juvenile offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post-release services such as employment, housing, education, and counseling.

Arrange for medical, mental health, or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned juvenile offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of probation, including attendance at FARM, SAP, CASSP, IEP, and other meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged probation violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends, and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned juvenile offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the JCMS system of all direct contact with juvenile offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, school officials, service providers, etc.

Write reports describing the offender’s progress. Make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of probation are not complied with.

Conduct Social History investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use in dispositional proceedings and prepare written summaries and placement review reports as directed.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to probation supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment prior to the dispositional hearing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of juvenile offenders for release from placement and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs, and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies, placement staff, school officials, and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community.

Attend training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and complete all certification requirements.

Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work-related duties as required or assigned by administration.

Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of juveniles under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist adult officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme cold, and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.





Direct Service Professionals

UCIP

UCIP is accepting applications for Full-Time Direct Service Professionals in their Day Services & Residential Programs.

These positions may require evening and weekend availability depending on the shift. You will be providing support to individuals with developmental disabilities in a group home and community setting.

If you are compassionate, organized, reliable, professional, and want to make a difference in someone’s life, contact UCIP today!

UCIP provides services and care to individuals with developmental disabilities. They provide services in Clarion, Crawford, and Venango Counties.

Why UCIP?

Starting Wage of $14.00 per hour

Fully paid health insurance, vision insurance, and dental insurance for all full-time positions after 90 days

Matching retirement plan

Excellent paid time off after 90 days

Paid holidays

Paid Training

Applicants should be motivated and reliable with a solid work history; must pass a pre-employment drug screening and medical examination; have favorable ACT 33 and 34 clearances; and a valid driver’s license with a receipt of a satisfactory driving record.

Please apply in person at the UCIP nearest to you.

UCIP Day Services of Venango County

33 Seneca Street

Oil City, PA

UCIP Residential Services of Venango County

155 East Bissell Ave.

Oil City, PA

Clarion County

11289 Route 322

Shippenville, PA

Crawford County

18282 Technology Drive

Suite 202, Meadville, PA

No telephone calls please. Equal Opportunity Employer.

General Plant Positions at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries currently has openings for General Plant Positions in Oil City & Reno.

$15 – $20 per hour

FULL-TIME

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco.

Perhaps the biggest benefits for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training.

Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been important tenants of Webco’s success.

By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Duties:

Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube forming mill.

Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment, and ensuring the quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

Comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, cancer, short-term and long-term disability, life insurance, employee assistance program, 401(k) plan with a match, educational reimbursement, paid holidays and vacation, training and development opportunities, and profit-sharing.

Hours:

Shifts consist of 12 hours, various days of the week, and either day shift (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. – 6 a.m.).

Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week.

Typical physical demands:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks.

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor.

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range.

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout the manufacturing process.

Most jobs are fast-paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential.

Apply on their website: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=27625&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Home Health Team.

CFVNA is a 4 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 45 years.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Full-time employees are eligible for health, dental, vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Client Services Manager

BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care has an immediate opening for a Client Services Manager in their Meadville, PA Office.

If you are looking for an exciting career opportunity in a growing industry, a Client Services Manager could be the position for you. BAYADA believes that its clients and their families deserve home health care delivered with compassion, excellence, and reliability. They want you to apply your energy and skills in this dynamic, entrepreneurial environment and become an integral part of a caring, professional team that is instrumental in providing the highest quality care to their clients.

The Client Services Manager will:

Provide superior customer service and quality home care

Focus on managing the coordination of client services and emergent scheduling issues

Manage your Client Services Manager caseload while proactively growing it

Build lasting relationships with clients, referral sources, payors and community organizations

Develop strong, communicative relationships with the team

Maintain effective fiscal management of your caseload by monitoring metrics (admissions, % Medicare, referrals rejected by reason, etc.)

Client Services Managers will partner with Clinical Managers to provide supervision and support to field employees

Qualifications for a Client Services Manager:

Bachelor degree is required

Prior medical office or home care experience preferred

Prior supervisory experience a plus

Demonstrated record of successfully taking on increased responsibility (goal achievement)

Ambition to grow and advance beyond current position

Strong computer skills required (electronic medical record)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

BAYADA Offers:

Comprehensive salary

Medical / Dental / Prescription / Vision

Paid time off

Weekly Pay

Tuition reimbursement

401k with company match

About BAYADA

Founded in 1975 by J. Mark Baiada, BAYADA Home Health Care provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and assistive care services to children, adults, and seniors in the comfort of their homes. BAYADA employs more than 26,000 nurses, home health aides, therapists, medical social workers, and other home health care professionals who serve their communities in 22 states from more than 345 offices, with locations in Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Korea, Canada, and the UK.

In 2019, Baiada oversaw the company’s unprecedented transition to a not-for-profit organization to ensure BAYADA’s mission, purpose, and business model would endure, and to help BAYADA realize its vision of helping millions of people worldwide experience a better quality of life at home.

BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc., and its associated entities and joint venture partners, are Equal Opportunity Employers and qualified applicants will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, religion, gender and gender identity, nationality and origin, disability, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, and experiences.

To apply visit their website: https://jobs.bayada.com/job/meadville/client-services-manager/153/9809667488

Multiple Positions at Beverage Air

Beverage Air

Beverage Air, located in Brookville currently has openings for the following positions:

Weekday Assembly Line Worker

As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive a 5% employer match on a 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now

Part-Time/Summer Employment – Assembly Line Worker

As a part-time Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating our innovative, high-quality refrigeration products.

Job Highlights:

Monday – Wednesday/7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$15/hour

On-the-job training

No nights or weekends!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Use hand tools

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

Move objects up to 50 pounds

What You Bring:

You must be at least 18 years old.

Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Job Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.00 per hour

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now

Weekend Assembly Line Worker

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. They are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

