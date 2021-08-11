Area Man Busted With Multiple Illicit Drugs

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an East Brady man was busted in possession of multiple illicit drugs in Karns City on Tuesday.

Butler-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Petrolia Street near 2nd Street in Karns City Borough, Butler County, around 2:28 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10.

According to police, upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Smith, of East Brady, was in possession of raw marijuana, THC wax, psilocybin (commonly known as “magic mushrooms”), MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy), and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, charges will be filed through District Court 50-3-02.

