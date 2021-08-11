

Belinda aka “Lindy” aka “Mimi” Beth Buzard, 64 of Zephyrhills, FL was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania on April 8, 1957 to loving parents Walter “Reek” Switzer and Mary (Cobler) Whitling and lost her battle with Crohn’s disease on August 4, 2021.

She married Rodney Dale Buzard on September 27, 1975 (the first day of archery season).

She graduated from Keystone High School as a member of the National Honor Society.

Lindy was quite a crafty lady that crocheted, quilted and cross-stitched.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother and cherished her time with her grandchildren.

She was incredibly sweet, unselfish and was a dedicated friend.

Lindy is preceded in death by her father Walter Switzer and step-father Ray Whitling, her aunt Margie (Ron) Garris, her uncles Ed Cobler, and Milton and Ronald Switzer.

Lindy is survived by her husband Rod Buzard of Zephyrhills, FL, and son Adam Buzard of Zephyrhills, FL, son Luke (Nicole) Buzard, grandchildren Ava, Carter and Max Buzard of Dade City, FL, mother Mary Whitling of Knox, PA, mother-in-law Barbara (Harry) Kehr of Zephyrhills, FL, brother Brad (Lori) Switzer of Knox, PA, brother Brian (Tammy) Switzer of Knox, PA, brother-in-law Mark (Bambi) Buzard of Daphne, AL, uncle Doug Cobler of Knox, PA, and uncle Ted (Judy) Switzer of Knox, FL, niece Erin (Jay) Mathia, nephew Brandon Switzer of Shippensburg, PA, niece Amber (Nate) Keisel of Pittsburg, PA, niece Kaleina Craig of Daphne, AL, niece Tori Switzer of Knox, PA, nephew Tony Switzer of Knox, PA and her happy schnorkie Jake.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1 to 3 pm with a celebration of life to start at 3 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home at 11441 US 301, Dade City, FL 33525.

In lieu of sending flowers please consider making a donation to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation at www.online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

