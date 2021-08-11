Butler Health System Recognized for Excellence in Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery

BUTLER, Pa. – Butler Health System has continued the distinction as an accredited Center of Excellence since 2018 by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

Status as an accredited Center of Excellence means that Butler Health System has met and continued nationally recognized standards. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous inspection process are granted accreditation.

In addition to Butler Health System being recognized as an accredited center of excellence, Meng-g Lee MD, FACS, FASMBS has also been recognized as Master Surgeon in Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery by SRC.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as a Master Surgeon,” said Meng-g Lee, MD, FACS, FASMBS.

“However, I could not have achieved that without the support of our dedicated bariatric team. From our bariatric coordinator Kelly Conti to our physician assistants and dietitians, these medical professionals have devoted their life to the care of our patients at Butler Memorial Hospital. As a team, we are committed to delivering excellent care and the best patient outcome possible.”

Health care organizations and surgeons seeking accreditation by SRC undergo an extensive self-assessment and inspection. This process includes physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization or surgeon improve its care and services.

“We’re proud to recognize Butler Health System for their commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC.

“This accreditation signals that this hospital is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”

To learn more about SRC and the accreditation process, visit www.surgicalreview.org.

