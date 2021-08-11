Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Oven-Fried Apples

This soothing side dish compliments almost anything!

Ingredients

10 medium Granny Smith apples (4-1/2 pounds)

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar



1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar2 teaspoons ground cinnamon1 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/2 cup butter, softened

Directions

-Peel apples and cut in 1/4-in. to 1/2-in. slices. In a small bowl, combine the sugars, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

-In a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish, alternate layers of apples and sugar mixture. Dot with butter. Cover and bake at 350° for 55 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

