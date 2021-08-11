Clarion Hospital Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

For less than two months, this update has been weekly. Butler Healthcare System has determined it is now necessary to provide more frequent updates. These updates will be provided on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, August 10, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/09/2021: 13,905

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,717

Positives: 2,211

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/09/2021: 53,024

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,837

Positives: 4,203

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/10/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patient. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 15 patients. 0 suspected. 15 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported two deaths August 6, 2021.

According to Butler Healthcare System, vaccination continues to be the best defense to prevent acquiring disease. BHS experience is that approximately 85% of admissions are unvaccinated patients. Even when a vaccinated individual tests positive (a “breakthrough” case), severity of illness is likely to be significantly lower and rarely requires hospitalization.

BHS medical and administrative leadership strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated!

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

