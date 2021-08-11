 

Driver Hits Knox American Legion Building in Suspected DUI Crash

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver struck the Berlin-Bowser American Legion building in Beaver Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:38 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, on Veterans Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known driver was operating a 2007 Ford Edge, attempting to back out of a parking space on the west side of the property when the vehicle struck the rear of a legally parked 2019 Dodge Caravan.

The driver then continued north and struck the west side of the American Legion building. It came to rest partially inside the west side of the building.

Police say the driver was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Charges are pending further investigation.

The name of the driver was not released.


