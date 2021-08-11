Featured Local Job: Full-time School Counselor – Pre-K – 12

Forest Area School District currently has an opening for a Full-time School Counselor.

Position: Full-time School Counselor – Pre-K – 12

Location: Forest Area School District

Minimum Qualifications:



PA Certification as Elementary and Secondary School Counselor required.

Applications will be reviewed as they are received until the position is filled.

Applications received by August 16, 2021, are guaranteed a review.

Interested candidates should submit their resume, standard teaching application, copy of PA certificate, college or university transcripts, and copies of clearances to the attention of:

Mrs. Amanda Hetrick- Superintendent of Schools

Central Office

22318 Route 62, Box 16

Tionesta, PA 16353.

Any questions regarding this position should be directed to the Central Office at 814-755-4491.

