Featured Local Job: Master Social Worker

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is currently hiring a Master Social Worker in Cranberry, PA!

“Helping patients thrive. That’s what we do!” It is the passion of FMCNA to help them live the longest, healthiest lives possible while receiving care. At Fresenius Medical Care North America you can make an impact through clinically competent care to produce enhanced patient care outcomes.

Join them and be a vital part in enabling patients to thrive, providing comfort to families, supporting coworkers so they can realize their goals, compelling our company to achieve through innovation and performance, and driving the development of your career.

As a member of the FMCNA team, you’ll find fulfillment through:

Tuition Assistance Program

Flexibility in using PTO for vacation, holiday, and personal time

Wireless, Automobile, and Computer Discounts

Comprehensive health insurance, wellness plans, PTO, and 401K

Working for one of Forbes’ U.S. Best Employers

Click here to apply today!

https://jobs.fmcna.com/job/cranberry/facility-master-social-worker-1500-sign-on-bonus/488/7617706096

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.