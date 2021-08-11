COOKSBURG, Pa. – Friends of Cook Forest will be hosting a program on the basics of orienteering on Saturday in Cook Forest.

The Friends of Cook Forest Series: Basics of Orienteering event will be held Saturday, August 14, at 10:00 a.m.

Ever get lost in Cook Forest? Can you find north? What if it’s dark or you don’t have a map?

Participants in this program will meet at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp on Route 36, to learn the basics of orienteering and be able to find their way.

Participants will be sent on a short scavenger hunt at the end of the class to test their new skills.

Event organizers will have some compasses available, but encourage participants to bring their own.

This event is for participants 12 years or older.

