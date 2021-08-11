

Nyall A. Sharrar, 87, of Oil City, known by many as Snuffy, Butch, Mike, or the Mayor of May Lane, died peacefully Monday, August 9, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 31, 1934 in Fertigs, he was a son of the late Elmer Lee Sharrar, Sr. and Minnie Edna Morehead Sharrar.

He attended Oil City High School and served in the National Guard.

Mr. Sharrar worked at Pennzoil for 43 years at the refinery in Rouseville, retiring May 31, 1996 as a head warehouse loader/lead shipper.

He enjoyed watching the Steelers and NASCAR racing, and loved roaming the neighborhood playing “mayor” of May Lane.

Mr. Sharrar attended Faith Baptist Church in Seneca where he came to know Pastor Larry Williams with whom he shared a birthday.

On July 15, 1955, he was married to the former Thelma Loraine Martin who preceded him in death on December 12, 2014. They shared almost 60 years together.

Surviving is a daughter, Brenda Sue Ziegler and her significant other, Howard Hubler of Kennerdell; five grandchildren, Nathan Runninger (who helped around the house), Jennifer Runninger, Ryan Lapek, Parker Rihel and his fiancée Kayla, and Abygail Armendariz and her husband Rod; and five great grandchildren, Kaylyn, Koen, Ava, Nora, and Nicholas.

Also surviving is a sister, Connie Speer of Oil City; a son-in-law, Martin Durachko of New Bethlehem; and two special nieces, Colleen Huff and her husband Mark of Corry and Marilyn McGinnis and her significant other Tom Crookston of Oil City.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Steven Michael and Bryan Nyall; a daughter, Lori Ann; a great grandson, Cameron John Reichel; two brothers, Lloyd and Elmer Jr.; and three sisters, Geraldine Flockerzi, Helen McGinnis, and Phyllis Stahlman.

There will be no visitation.

A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, August 14 at 3 pm at Heckathorn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Venango County Humane Society at 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346, or to the Oil City Library at 2 Central Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

