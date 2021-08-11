Red Brick Gallery to Host Piercing the Veil: Appalachian Visions Exhibit

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy a beautiful Foxburg summer afternoon of Poetry, Photography, and Music at the Wine and Cheese Reception and Exhibit Opening for Piercing the Veil: Appalachian Visions at the Red Brick Gallery on Sunday, August 15.

(Photo by Greg Clary)

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Walk through the air-conditioned second-floor gallery with poet Bryon Hoot as he reads his poetry inspired by the photography of Greg Clary. Music will be provided by Mark DeWalt, the multitalented Red Brick Gallery cooperative wood artist and keyboardist in Catro.

Clary and Hoot were born and raised in West Virginia. Both were marked deeply by the physical and emotional landscapes they were born in and have never spiritually left. These are photo ekphrastic poems—photos prompting the poems by capturing the natural art of reality in an instant.

The exhibit features a panorama of place, people, and interpretation through the photography of Greg Clary and the poetry of Bryon Hoot. Provocative, unexpected, like life, and an area often stereotyped, Appalachia is painted here as unique, sometimes ordinary, and always unexpected.

The exhibit runs weekends from Saturday, August 14, to Sunday, September 19, at the Red Brick Gallery, 17 Main Street, Foxburg 16036. Hours are Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Bryon Hoot

Byron Hoot was born and raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, and lived there until he went to college. He never returned to West Virginia but he never left it. Appalachia, the hills and streams, the people, his memories of those first eighteen years are deeply embedded. Now he lives in northwestern Pennsylvania . . . still in Appalachia.

His poems have appeared in The Watershed Journal, Tobeco Literary Arts Journal, North/South Appalachia Tiny Seed, Adelaide Press, (an upcoming publication), Keystone: An Anthology of Pennsylvania Poets and Pennessence. He is co-founder of The Tamarack Writers (1974) and The Fernwood Writers Retreat (2019).

He is the proprietor of hootnhowlpoetry.com where his books: Piercing the Veil, The Art of Grilling, Monster in the Kingdom, Such Beautiful Sense, Poems From the Woods, In Our Time, These Need No Title, and Observations, may be purchased.

Greg Clary

Greg Clary is professor emeritus of rehab and human services at Clarion University. He was born and raised in Turkey Creek, West Virginia, and now resides in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

His photographs have been published in The Sun Magazine, Looking at Appalachia, Tiny Seed Literary Journal, The Watershed Journal, Hole in the Head Review, Change Seven, Bee Hive Journal, Detour Ahead, Dark Horse, Beyond Words Literary Journal. North/South Appalachia, The Bridge Literary Arts Journal, Pine Mountain Sand and Gravel Journal, Trailer Park Quarterly, Winedrunk Sidewalk, and Avant Appal(achia).His writing and poems have appeared in The Rye Whiskey Review, The Watershed Journal, The Waccama Journal, The Bridge Literary Arts Journal, Northern Appalachia Review, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Trailer Park Quarterly, Rusty Truck, and North/South Appalachia: Poetry and Art, Vol 1.

