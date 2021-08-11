Say What?!: 4 1/2-Foot Nile Monitor Lizard on the Loose in New York

ATTICA, N.Y. – Police in New York are warning the public to be on the lookout for a 4 1/2-foot Nile monitor lizard who gave its owner the slip during a move.

The Attica Police Department said a resident was moving out of an apartment on July 29 when their pet Nile monitor lizard managed to escape its cage and flee more than 100 feet up a nearby tree.

