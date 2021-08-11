Dancer’s Studio to Host Open House on Thursday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio is extending an invitation to the public to their Open House scheduled for Thursday, August 12.
The event is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
As guests learn more about Dancer’s Studio, they will discover that the studio prides itself in providing quality in all they do for their students and families. The studio can provide dancers with so much more than just a top-notch dance education; they offer friendships, experiences, and memories that will last a lifetime.
They are more than just your average dance studio; they are a dance family.
During the Open House event, families can register for a class, tour the studio, and meet the owner, A-Jo Gallagher.
Dancer’s Studio specializes in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Contemporary, Modern, Acro, Aerial Hoops, Musical Theatre, Hip Hop, Acting, Vocal, and instrumental lessons. The studio regularly brings in guest and master teachers to broaden their dancers’ training and versatility.
For dancers to be their best, they must surround themselves with the best!
The staff at Dancer’s Studio has the passion, skill, and creativity to accommodate all dancers’ needs – from the recreational dancer to those wishing to pursue a career in dance. The staff aims to challenge and inspire their dancers. The highly trained instructors have a multitude of experience and continue to train and educate themselves with top industry professionals on a regular basis. They believe a person can never stop learning, growing, and being inspired.
Please check out https://www.dancersstudioclarion.com/our-teachers for more information on the qualified staff.
Dancer’s Studio takes pride in only allowing certified staff to teach.
Why Choose Dancer’s Studio?
– All teachers are certified.
– There is always someone on staff who is CPR and First Aid certified.
– The staff has clearances.
– Dancer’s Studio is the only studio in the area to have all certified teachers.
– Two payment options are available to accommodate every family.
– Fundraising opportunities are available.
– Dancer’s Studio has competitive prices.
Check out Dancer’s Studio at https://www.dancersstudioclarion.com.
