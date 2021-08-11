State Police Calls: Theft Report, DUI Arrest

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Salem Township

Around 9:36 p.m. on August 5, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a theft.

Police say the theft occurred at a location on State Route 208, in Salem Township, Clarion County, and involved a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The victim is listed as a 41-year-old Knox man.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Clarion Township

Around 2:58 a.m. on August 8, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2003 Jeep Wrangler on Waterson Road near Interstate 80, in Clarion Township, for a moving violation.

Police say upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver, identified as a 39-year-old Strattanville man, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Charges are pending.

The driver’s name was not released.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

