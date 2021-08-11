 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Woman Arrested Following Hit-and-Run That Injured 9-Year-Old Girl

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceYOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was arrested following a hit-and-run accident that injured a nine-year-old girl in Young Township on Saturday.

According to Indiana-based State Police, the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, at a location on Weiss Road, in Young Township, Indiana County.

Police say 24-year-old Kristen Sulkosky, of Homer City, was operating a white GMC Sierra 1500 and traveled through a yard when leaving a wedding reception, striking a 9-year-old female victim.

According to police, Sulkosky then fled the residence.

The victim was subsequently flown to Children’s Hospital via STAT MedEvac.

Police say Sulkosky was later located on Tearing Run Road in Center Township, Indiana County. Her vehicle was then towed and processed.

Court documents indicate Sulkosky was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Felony 3
– Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury, Felony 3
– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

She was lodged in the Indiana County Jail on $15,000.00 (10%) monetary bail.

She was later released on August 8 on a $1,500.00 bond posted by a private surety.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m on August 17 with judge Steffee presiding.

PSP Indiana released the above report on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.