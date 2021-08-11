Woman Arrested Following Hit-and-Run That Injured 9-Year-Old Girl

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was arrested following a hit-and-run accident that injured a nine-year-old girl in Young Township on Saturday.

According to Indiana-based State Police, the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, at a location on Weiss Road, in Young Township, Indiana County.

Police say 24-year-old Kristen Sulkosky, of Homer City, was operating a white GMC Sierra 1500 and traveled through a yard when leaving a wedding reception, striking a 9-year-old female victim.

According to police, Sulkosky then fled the residence.

The victim was subsequently flown to Children’s Hospital via STAT MedEvac.

Police say Sulkosky was later located on Tearing Run Road in Center Township, Indiana County. Her vehicle was then towed and processed.

Court documents indicate Sulkosky was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Felony 3

– Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury, Felony 3

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

She was lodged in the Indiana County Jail on $15,000.00 (10%) monetary bail.

She was later released on August 8 on a $1,500.00 bond posted by a private surety.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m on August 17 with judge Steffee presiding.

PSP Indiana released the above report on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



