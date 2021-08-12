A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 89. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

