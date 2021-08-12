Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Barbecued Bean Salad

This tangy salad is a refreshing dish to serve at a summertime picnic!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) dried pinto beans, rinsed

1 medium onion, chopped



1 medium green pepper, diced1 medium sweet red pepper, diced1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

DRESSING:

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder

5 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large kettle, cover beans with water; bring to a boil. Boil for two minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand 1 hour. Drain and rinse beans; return to the kettle. Cover with water again and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1-1/2 hours or until beans are tender.

-Drain and rinse beans; place in a large bowl and cool to room temperature. Add the onion, peppers, and corn; toss.

-In a saucepan, combine all dressing ingredients; simmer for 10 minutes. Pour over vegetables and mix well. Cover and chill.

