Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Barbecued Bean Salad

Thursday, August 12, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This tangy salad is a refreshing dish to serve at a summertime picnic!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) dried pinto beans, rinsed
1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, diced
1 medium sweet red pepper, diced
1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

DRESSING:
1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon chili powder
5 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large kettle, cover beans with water; bring to a boil. Boil for two minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand 1 hour. Drain and rinse beans; return to the kettle. Cover with water again and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1-1/2 hours or until beans are tender.

-Drain and rinse beans; place in a large bowl and cool to room temperature. Add the onion, peppers, and corn; toss.

-In a saucepan, combine all dressing ingredients; simmer for 10 minutes. Pour over vegetables and mix well. Cover and chill.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


