Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille is hiring for all positions. Join their Team!

kitchen

cleaning

bartenders

host/hostess

servers

Apply online at alleghenygrille.com or stop in and fill out an application!!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.