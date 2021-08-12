Featured Local Job: PRN DPT and/or PTA

West Park Rehab Physical Therapy in Franklin is hiring a PRN DPT and/or PTA.

West Park Rehab is a privately owned outpatient Physical Therapy practice that has been in operation for 22 years. The practice currently employs 5 Physical Therapists and 7 PTAs. The practice provides traditional rehab services but also provides specialty care in the areas of hand therapy, women’s therapy, cardiopulmonary reconditioning, FCE, post-offer employment testing, Yoga focused exercise, and Parkinson’s. The practice is also part of a PT-owned national diagnostic program called Hands-On Diagnostics and is providing EMG/NCS testing and musculoskeletal diagnostic ultrasound. The environment is fast-paced, exciting, professional, collaborative, and patient-focused. Patient satisfaction is consistently recorded at 98% and the practice has maintained a 5 star Google rating for years. West Park Rehab is expanding and is looking to add qualified members to their cohesive and dynamic team. They are seeking to employ a PRN DPT or PTA with the intent to transition to a full-time position once caseload warrants. Schedule, compensation, and benefits will be discussed with candidates at the interview.

Intrinsic Responsibilities:

Provide assessments/evaluations and other physical therapy services to patients and/or clients for the purpose of injury prevention, restorative and/or maintenance rehabilitation as well as health promotion. Participate in activities and educational endeavors to promote and attain regulatory compliance at the local, state, and federal level.

Essential Job Function:

Evaluate patients/clients (DPT only), develop and carry out patient-specific Plans of Care with associated goals including quantifiable physical and functional targets.

Comply with professional and/or regulatory documentation, billing, and coding requirements including but not limited to timely and accurate entries.

Provide assessments, treatments, instructions, and other physical therapy services according to the scope of practice limitations per state statute.

Retain the responsibility for all delegated tasks to other licensees and support personnel. Ensure proper and adequate supervision of the Physical Therapist Assistant and support personnel.

Participate in professional and facility enhancement programs and activities.

Ensure proficient services through proper patient and equipment scheduling.

Comply with the Facility’s Comprehensive Compliance Program (CCP) which includes but is not limited to: Business & Clinical Operations, Environmental Health & Safety, HIPAA, Human Resources and Code of Conduct as well as all facility policies and procedures and educational requirements.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a Physical Therapy and/or Physical Therapy Assistant Program approved by the Commission for the Accreditation of Physical Therapy Education.

Licensed to practice Physical Therapy in Pennsylvania.

A person who demonstrates the physical and mental capabilities (practical &/or written, post-training competency test) to perform the duties required of the position.

To apply: Forward resume to [email protected] or mail to 571 Pone Ln, Franklin, PA 16323

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.