Forest Service Signs Decision for Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning Project

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that Marienville District Ranger, Rob Fallon signed the decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project.

The Beaver Meadows Campground is located north of Marienville in Forest County, Pa., and has been closed since 2010.

The decision includes fully decommissioning the campground but does not include the Beaver Meadows Day Use Area or hiking trails.

In conducting the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning Environmental Assessment, all environmental effects, public comments, and inputs were considered for the decision.

For more information on the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57181.

