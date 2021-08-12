Fryburg Man Who Threatened Officers After Being Caught Huffing Air Duster Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Fryburg man who reportedly threatened state troopers after being caught “huffing” air duster in his vehicle moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 29-year-old Matthew Earl McDermid were waived for court on Tuesday, August 10:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2



– Smell/Inhale Toxic Releasing Substances, Misdemeanor 3– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

McDermid remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident in early July in Washington Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:04 p.m. on July 11, Marienville-based State Police received a call requesting a welfare check on Matthew McDermid at a location on Marble Strobleton Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

It was reported that McDermid was sitting in his vehicle and appeared to be “huffing” air duster.

Police then arrived at the scene and found McDermid seated in the front driver’s seat of his van with the door hanging open. He was asked to step out of the vehicle and reportedly responded with an expletive and stated: “I’m not doing anything,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, McDermid then stepped out of the vehicle, retrieved a can of what appeared to be air duster, and began to huff the contents in front of the troopers.

He was then asked to step away from the vehicle and reportedly responded: “You need to shoot me, I don’t want to have to kill you, but I will if I have to,” the complaint states.

McDermid then moved toward the driver’s side door of the vehicle, and the troopers drew their firearms and instructed him again to step away from the vehicle and show his hands. McDermid reportedly turned and faced the troopers with his right hand holding the can of air duster, which he continued to inhale, and his left hand hidden inside the vehicle, appearing to hold an unknown item, according to the complaint.

He was then told again to show his hands.

According to the complaint, McDermid then stated he was “tired of the lies” and said if the troopers “really wanted to help” him they would “pull the trigger.” He reportedly went on to say: “Pull the trigger or you’re going to die,” and also asked: “Do you want to die?”

McDermid then flinched as if he was going to pull his hand away from inside the vehicle and asked the troopers if their “hearts were beating fast yet.” He then ripped his hand into the open in an upward motion, pointing toward the troopers, yelling “get the (expletive) out of here,” then said again: “If you really wanted to help me you’d pull the trigger, but you’re not going to because you’re a bunch of (expletive),” the complaint indicates.

A third trooper then arrived at the scene, and McDermid reportedly tossed the can of air duster onto the ground, reached down and grabbed a second can of air duster, and began to inhale its contents, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, McDermid then began to yell at the trooper who had just arrived, stating: “get the (expletive) out of here,” and “Do you think I can’t run you over with this van? Do you think you can jump out of the way in time before I get my van over there and run you over?”

The trooper then asked McDermid who was in the house nearby, and McDermid responded he did not realize anyone was inside. The trooper suggested they allow the individual in the house to leave the area, and McDermid reportedly agreed. Two of the troopers continued to watch McDermid as the third trooper went to the front door.

The troopers began to explain to McDermid that they were there to help, and he responded again: “Then pull the trigger if you want to help me.” One of the troopers then asked McDermid if he was thinking of hurting himself, and McDermid reportedly responded: “I’m thinking about hurting you,” and went on to say: “It’s gonna be really messy when I run my van into you two and smash you up against that house.” He then moved to the back corner of the driver’s side of the van and continued to inhale the contents of the air duster can.

The individual that was inside the residence then came out and was able to get into her vehicle and leave the scene, the complaint indicates.

As she was leaving, the trooper who had gone to the house moved one of the police vehicles closer to McDermid’s vehicle while the others kept him covered, continuing to speak to him.

According to the complaint, after one of the troopers asked McDermid to move away from his vehicle again and he became more agitated, stating the troopers would “have to shoot him,” one of the troopers deployed his taser, incapacitating McDermid long enough for the other troopers to place him in handcuffs.

McDermid was subsequently transported to the Clarion Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The charges were filed against McDermid through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on July 14.

