Local Woman Injured in Rollover Crash

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was injured in a rollover crash that occurred in Falls Creek Borough on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:56 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Washington Avenue just east of Preston Way, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say 28-year-old Erica S. Ondrusek, of Crown, was operating a 2015 Jeep Compass traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue when she became distracted and drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned onto its right side and came to a final rest.

Ondrusek suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Penn Highlands Hospital by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained major damage.

Ondrusek was cited for careless driving.

