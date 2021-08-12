Rolling Out the ‘Gray’ Carpet for Court Room One

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Improvements continue in Clarion County’s Court Room One, and it was time to roll out the new carpeting Tuesday morning, according to Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.

(Photo by John Stiglitz, Clarion County Director of Buildings and Grounds.)

“All of the painting has been completed, and they have removed all of the benches,” Tharan said. “We have a whole boatload of stuff that is going to be for sale, including all of the benches, chairs from the jury box, and other stuff. The sale will be held the third week of September.”

“The new carpet is being laid today (Wednesday, August 11) and then the benches and railing, jury box, and witness stand. We’ll all come that first week in November and install new seating, benches, and railings.”

In the interim, chairs will be used in the bench area until work is completed.

Tharan said that new data lines were installed for both the district attorney and defense attorneys. A widescreen television to sit at their tables and present information for cases.

In other action at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners, five re-appointments to the Clarion County Mental Health and Development Disabilities Advisory board were approved, including the following:

Judi Gardner. Term: 1/1/2021 – 12/31/2023;

Constance Kifer. Term: 8/11/2021 – 8/10/2023;

Ashten Renfrew. Term: 8/1/2021 – 7/31/2024;

Rose Shreckengost. Term: 4/1/2021 – 3/31/2024; and

Jacob Smith. Term: 8/1/2021 – 7/31/2024.

The Clarion Conservation District is holding a Clarion River Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 11, according to Commissioner Wayne Brosius.

“They’re looking for volunteers to register from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Mill Creek boat launch near Strattanville,” said Brosius. “There are going to be refreshments and prizes and a reception for the volunteers. You should bring your own kayak or canoe and a life jacket.”

They will be transporting people to the Gravel Lick boat launch from there for an eight-mile stretch of the river.

Personnel items included the following: