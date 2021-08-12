Venango County Man Faces Over 300 Additional Charges for Sexual Assault of Minors After More Victims Come Forward

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Over 300 additional charges related to the sexual assault of juveniles have been filed against an Oil City man after two more victims recently stepped forward.

Court documents indicate 20-year-old Patrick Warren Retzer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 11:40 a.m. on August 11.

He faces the following new charges (see Criminal Complaint #1):

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (10 counts)



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1 (33 counts)– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2 (50 counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2 (50 counts)– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 2 (50 counts)– Child Pornography, Felony 2 (15 counts)– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (50 counts)– Indecent Assault Person less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (50 counts)

He also faces the following charges (see Criminal Complaint #2):

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

He was lodged in the Venango Count Jail with bail denied due to being out on bail on similar charges, according to the court documents.

The charges stem from reports from two additional juvenile victims coming forward with allegations of rape against Patrick Retzer.

Criminal Complaint #1

According to a criminal complaint, a known 14-year-old female victim told police that she initially met Patrick Retzer through a mutual friend who is the brother of the victim in a previous case against Retzer. The victim noted that Retzer didn’t initially ask her age prior to starting a “relationship” with her, but said she told him her age, which was 13 at the time, within the first three weeks they were becoming acquainted, around the same time that she began to consider them as being in a relationship.

The complaint states the victim told police Retzer had become very flirtatious, getting closer to her and asking her to sneak out and meet him, which she did. She said she communicated with him via Snap Chat and related that he would make comments about her body.

According to the complaint, the victim told police that the relationship then began to turn more sexual and indicated that Retzer began touching her chest and buttocks. She reported that one night, she and a known 14-year-old female both went to where Retzer was residing to watch a movie, and during the movie, Retzer began to touch her genitals under the blanket they had over them. She told police that she found out later he was doing the same thing to the know 14-year-old female on the other side of him.

The two victims later confronted Retzer about it, and he reportedly initially denied touching the 14-year-old, but later admitted that he did.

The complaint states the victim told police that despite her suspicions about Retzer having relationships with other girls, she continued to sneak over to his residence, and later had intercourse with him on the couch there.

According to the complaint, the victim told police “Patrick made me sneak out almost every night, even when I didn’t want to.” She also reportedly stated this went on for approximately 10 months even when Retzer moved to another residence in Oil City. She told police Retzer would threaten to break up with her, not talk to her, and block her login on Snap Chat and block all her other contacts there. Then he would tell her: “If you sneak out tonight, I will let you add one of your friends back on Snap Chat.” She reported that Retzer was “controlling her life.”

When asked about the frequency of the sexual intercourse, the victim reportedly told police that over eight months, she snuck out and met Retzer “at least five days a week” and they had sexual intercourse at his residence in Clintonville “a lot,” saying it occurred nearly every time she snuck out after the second week. When asked if she believed it had been over 50 times, she said “yes.” She also indicated they had engaged in other sexual activity multiple times, as well.

When asked if Retzer had ever hurt her, the victim reportedly indicated he had tied her up in his car and at his later residence in Oil City, saying he had done so approximately six times. She noted that there were times she had asked him to stop but he refused and indicated she had been in enough pain to cry, but Retzer still refused to stop. She also told police she had told Retzer she didn’t want to have a sexual relationship with him anymore, but she had ended up going back to him because “he cut off all (of her) friends.”

According to the complaint, the victim told police she had talked to a friend, the same 14-year-old female whom Retzer had allegedly touched at his residence in Clintonville at the same time as her, about her relationship with Retzer after about nine months and then found out Retzer was meeting with the 14-year-old victim, as well.

The complaint states the 14-year-old female told the victim that Retzer asked her for nude photos “all the time,” and said she had sent him photos. She also indicated the 14-year-old female had already contacted police about Retzer.

The complaint also indicates the victim told police she was aware Retzer had images on his Snap Chat account of her naked and indicated he had sent her multiple nude photos, and she had sent him photos, as well. She also indicated they took photos of them engaging in sex acts together.

When asked if she was aware of Retzer engaging in sexual activity with any other juveniles, she told police that she only knew about her 14-year-old female friend and a known 12-year-old female.

Criminal Complaint #2

According to a second complaint, police also interviewed the second victim, who was the 14-year-old friend of the first victim.

According to the complaint, the second victim told police she was aware Retzer was under investigation for sexual crimes against her friend. She also reportedly told police that Retzer had touched her genitals while they were sitting on a couch at his former residence, as the first victim had indicated.

The complaint notes the second victim also related that she and Retzer had communicated via Snap Chat, as well, and admitted she had sent Retzer a photo of her in her underwear. She reportedly stated Retzer had requested the photo of her. She also told police that Retzer would buy her vaping products and then request photos of her nude. She indicated Retzer asked several times to touch her chest or buttocks, but she refused.

According to the complaint, the second victim said that during the summer of 2020 when friends and family would occasionally go swimming together, Retzer was there and would “occasionally” touch her buttocks and chest “out of nowhere,” and said he also “grabbed” her buttocks once. She noted she told Retzer to stop doing these things, and he did eventually stop. However, she continued to speak to him occasionally on Snap Chat until she found out about the other accusations against him from other juveniles and blocked him.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on August 18 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Case Against Retzer for Alleged Rape of 12-Year-Old Girl Transferred to Common Pleas Court

Court documents indicate the following charges against Retzer were waived for court on Wednesday, July 14:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas where the case is continuing to make its way through the court system.

The prior charges stem from an allegation of rape of a child that occurred at a residence in Clintonville Borough, Venango County, in September of 2020.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

