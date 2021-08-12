Police Release Details of Attempted Arson in Jefferson County

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of an incident of attempted arson that occurred in Warsaw Township late last month.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. on July 24 at a residence on Bell Run Road, in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a known individual ingested several different types of prescription medication and then intentionally set his house on fire.

A neighbor then arrived at the scene, saw the fire, and was able to put it out before it did any serious damage to the structure.

The fire did approximately $300.00 damage to an interior wall, according to police.

Police say the known individual was transported to Penn Highland DuBois for treatment.

PSP DuBois released the above report on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

