Reminder: Federal Temporary Unemployment Benefit Programs to End on September 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier is reminding Pennsylvanians that federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), will end on September 4.

“The federal unemployment benefit programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” said Secretary Berrier. “We encourage those receiving these temporary benefits to prepare for this change. L&I is working with its partner agencies and organizations to help identify programs and support services to help Pennsylvanians with this transition.”

The state’s regular unemployment compensation program and those receiving benefits from it are unaffected.

The federal pandemic-related unemployment programming ending include:

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

PEUC provided additional weeks to individuals enrolled in the Unemployment Compensation (UC) program. When PEUC ends September 4, UC will revert to providing up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits to eligible individuals. Individuals who have exhausted their 26 weeks of UC benefits will cease to receive benefit payments for weeks of unemployment after September 4 under that claim.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

PUA provides unemployment benefits to individuals who are not typically eligible for UC, such as gig workers and self-employed individuals. Individuals on the PUA program will cease to receive payments for weeks of unemployment after September 4 unless they become eligible for the UC program.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

FPUC provides an additional $300 per week to individuals who are receiving at least $1 in other unemployment program benefits. For weeks of unemployment after September 4, individuals will no longer receive the additional $300 per week and solely receive the benefit payment they are eligible for under UC.

Job Search Assistance Available

L&I urges individuals currently enrolled in PEUC and PUA to take advantage of free jobseeker services offered through PA CareerLinks®. These services include access to a free job database, resume assistance, information about reskilling opportunities, and more.

On August 12, PA CareerLink® locations across the state will offer job fairs, open houses, employer talks, and other free jobseeker activities as part of “PA CareerLink® Day – Join the Workforce in PA.” Individuals seeking a new job are encouraged to attend and bring their resume. A full list of activities for each location is available here.

To schedule an appointment, please contact your local PA CareerLink® office. Find your county’s contact information by visiting www.pacareerlink.pa.gov

Non-Unemployment Assistance

L&I has compiled a list of non-unemployment benefit programs that can serve as resources and provide assistance. The list is available here.

The Department of Human Services offers a variety of assistance programs, including:

Medicaid;

Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP);

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP);

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program,

Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child care; and,

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Applications for SNAP, Medicaid, and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us. Those who prefer to submit paper documentation can print from the website or request an application by phone at 1-800-692-7462 and mail it to their local County Assistance Office (CAO) or place it in a CAO’s secure drop box, if available. You do not need to know your own eligibility in order to apply.

Pennsylvanians who need health insurance who do not qualify for Medicaid can explore coverage options through Pennie, the commonwealth’s health insurance exchange. Pennsylvanians can learn more at www.pennie.com.

More information about food assistance resources can be found at www.agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.

