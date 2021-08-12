

Richard Allen Bussard, 52, of Franklin, went to walk with Our Lord Thursday, August 5, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

He was born July 13, 1969 in Erie, son of MaryJane Sgabello Bussard and the late Frank Bussard.

Rich was a loving and devoted father of his daughter Destiny Rose.

He was a lover of the Pittsburgh Steelers, lager, fishing, and a guitar enthusiast.

He was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

He loved to cook for his loved ones and believed good food brought everyone together.

Rich looked daily to the lord for blessings to watch over all of his family and provide for their needs. He believed that if your faith was strong, you would come out of any situation for the better and to never stop fighting for what you believe in.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two infant siblings Anthony and Joseph, great-nephew Jacob, cousin Amy, aunt Lorraine (Mike) and dear friends Jack & Billy.

In addition to his mother MaryJane, he is survived by his daughter Destiny, two brothers, Michael Bussard (Lori) and Patrick Bussard (Lori), two sisters, Rose Ferraro and Kimberly Fog, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. He is remembered by good friends Robert Casey, Jimmy Fuller, TC Nicholes, Larry, Eric, Anthony, Sylvia, Frank, Michael Foley Jr., John Boarts, and Rodney Bessetti.

The family would like to thank all of his Franklin family and friends, who supported him and the family during his final months, with special attention to Deloris DeMarco and Lisa & Ralph Roberts.

Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family.

