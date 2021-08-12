 

Robert K. Heckathorne Jr.

Thursday, August 12, 2021 @ 06:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Robert K. Heckathorne Jr., 73, of Oil City passed away at his home on Tuesday August 10, 2021 following an extended illness.

He was born in Oil City on March 6, 1948 and was the son of the late Robert K. Sr. and Ingabee Wilson Heckathorne.

Robert graduated from Cranberry High School in 1966 and attended college at Gannon University and Erie business school.

He then went into the United States Navy for 6 years.

He worked as a clerk for the United Postal Service for over 31 years.

Robert married the former Deborah K. Garmong on June 19, 1976 at St. Josephs Church in Oil City.

Robert belonged to the F.O.E in Oil City and enjoyed wintering in Florida. He loved all sports, especially the Steelers and the Pirates.

He is survived by 2 children; Amy L. Brinkley and husband Brian of Virginia and Andrew J. Heckathorne of Virginia. Two grandchildren Brayden and Gabriella Brinkley.

Also surviving are siblings; Phil Copley and wife Lori and their son Brian Copley, Arlene Motter and husband Leroy and their children Kelly and Tammy.

Visitation will take place in the Reinsel Funeral Home on Saturday August 14 from 10 A.M. – 12 noon . A Memorial service and military honors will be held immediately following in the funeral home

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


