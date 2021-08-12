 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Escaped Dog Runs 2 Miles to Owner’s Work in Connecticut

Thursday, August 12, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Escaped-dog-runs-2-miles-to-owners-work-in-ConnecticutCONNECTICUT – A Connecticut dog fled from her owners’ parents’ house and turned up two miles away — at the housing facility where her owner works.

Joann Hourigan, executive director of the Deep River Housing Authority, said the dog, Indy, is well known by residents and workers at Kirtland Commons, the Deep River elderly/disabled housing facility where her owner works, so they quickly recognized the canine who showed up at the door on Sunday.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.