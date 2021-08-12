Here’s the Scoop: Hiring Event and Ice Cream Social at Clarion Psychiatric Center
CLARION, Pa. – Join Clarion Psychiatric Center on Saturday, August 14th, located at 2 Hospital Drive in Clarion from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for their Career Open House and Ice Cream Social.
Come and meet the staff and get the SCOOP on all that Clarion has to offer.
On-the-spot interviews will be conducted for the following positions:
Registered Nurse, LPN, Mental Health Technicians, Clinical Nurse Educator-BSN, Allied Therapy, RN Supervisor, Therapist, and Assistant Director of Clinical Services.
The mission at Clarion Psychiatric Center is to provide high-quality behavioral health services in an environment that values service excellence, respect, ethical standards, integrity, compassion, and teamwork.
Come for the ice cream, leave with a career!
