 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Here’s the Scoop: Hiring Event and Ice Cream Social at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Thursday, August 12, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion-psych-Heroes-work-hereCLARION, Pa. – Join Clarion Psychiatric Center on Saturday, August 14th, located at 2 Hospital Drive in Clarion from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for their Career Open House and Ice Cream Social.

Come and meet the staff and get the SCOOP on all that Clarion has to offer.

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted for the following positions:

Registered Nurse, LPN, Mental Health Technicians, Clinical Nurse Educator-BSN, Allied Therapy, RN Supervisor, Therapist, and Assistant Director of Clinical Services.

The mission at Clarion Psychiatric Center is to provide high-quality behavioral health services in an environment that values service excellence, respect, ethical standards, integrity, compassion, and teamwork.

Come for the ice cream, leave with a career!

Clarion psych Building front

Clarion-psych_logo-good


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.