Undercover Operation Leads to Additional Charges for Leeper Man Busted Selling Meth

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional charges have been filed against a Leeper man who reported sold methamphetamine to confidential informants on multiple occasions.

Court documents indicate CNET filed criminal charges against 59-year-old Joseph Francis Slater.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:30 a.m. on June 30, members of CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Vice Unit met with a confidential informant (C.I.) who related he/she could assist in the purchase of methamphetamine from Joseph Slater.

The complaint states the C.I. was subsequently provided with $225.00 in official pre-recorded funds to make the controlled purchase.

According to the complaint, officers observed as the C.I. went to Slater’s residence located along Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, and returned with two ziplock bags containing methamphetamines and $45.00 in official funds that hadn’t been used in the transaction.

According to a second complaint, CNET officers were then contacted by another C.I. on July 26 reporting he/she could assist in the purchase of methamphetamine from Slater.

The complaint states the C.I. was subsequently provided with $200.00 in official pre-recorded funds to make the controlled purchase.

Officers observed as the C.I. went to Slater’s residence in Farmington Township and returned with two ziplock bags containing methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the C.I. also told the officers that when Slater removed the two bags of meth from a lockbox, he/she was able to see that Slater had about 20 more bags in the box. The C.I. stated Slater had said he “just re-upped,” meaning he had recently purchased the methamphetamine.

According to a third complaint, CNET officers were also contacted by C.I. on July 28 who again stated he/she could assist in the purchase of methamphetamine from Slater.

Police prepared an order requesting an “in-home” consensual intercept using recording devices. The involved officers met with District Attorney Drew Welsh, and Clarion County Court of Common Pleas Judge James Arner then approved the application, the complaint states.

Members of CNET and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Vice Unit then met with the C.I. at a predetermined location and provided the C.I. with $200.00 in official pre-recorded funds. Officers then departed the meeting to set up surveillance at Slater’s residence.

The officers then observed as the C.I. went to Slater’s residence and made the exchange. The C.I. returned to the officers and turned over the recording devices utilized for the intercept, as well as two bags of methamphetamine.

Slater was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 9, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

Bail was set at $5,000.00 each for the three cases.

He was released on a surety bond posted by a professional bondsman on Wednesday, August 11.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on August 17 with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

Slater is also scheduled to stand for another hearing on August 17 on charges from a previous incident where he allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

RELATED:

Local Man Busted Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.