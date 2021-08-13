A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

