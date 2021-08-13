 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Nutty Butter Munchies

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Peanuts and pecans are the key ingredients to these buttery drop cookies!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup chunky peanut butter

1 cup sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups chopped pecans
1/2 cup salted peanuts

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter, peanut butter, and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, and extracts. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in nuts.

-Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar. Bake 10-12 minutes or until edges are light brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


