Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Nutty Butter Munchies

Peanuts and pecans are the key ingredients to these buttery drop cookies!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup chunky peanut butter



1 cup sugar1 cup packed brown sugar3 large eggs1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/2 teaspoon almond extract3 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt1-1/2 cups chopped pecans1/2 cup salted peanuts

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter, peanut butter, and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, and extracts. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in nuts.

-Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar. Bake 10-12 minutes or until edges are light brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

